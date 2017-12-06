Claude Puel in Transfer Battle With Southampton for Signature of Basel Winger

New Leicester is preparing to go to war with his former employers over the signature of Basel winger Mohamed Elyounoussi. Both teams could use the winger to add an element of flair to their team and whatever feelings Puel may have for Southampton have completely dissipated.

The Foxes sent a scout team to Lisbon on Tuesday for the Champions League clash between Benfica and Basel in which the Swiss side were 2-0 victors. It is believed that Elyounoussi was the target for the scout team and he put on a show right on schedule.

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

This isn’t new transfer speculation as the 23-year-old Norwegian, who plays on the left of a three-man forward line for the Swiss champions. He has been on Leicester’s radar for the past year and was linked with the move to the King Power Stadium over the summer.

Southampton were also rumoured to be interested in the services of the Norwegian and this was one month before Puel was dismissed. Despite relieving Puel of his duties, the Saints continue to monitor the winger with Swiss media reports claiming that Southampton will be sending scouts to watch him this weekend.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Elyounoussi is under contract until 2021 is expected to fetch a hefty fee if another club are to pry him away from the claws of Basel. Elyounoussi would be a welcome addition to both clubs and both teams will be keeping a keen eye on his progress throughout the rest of the season.