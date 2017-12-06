Eden Hazard Unconcerned Over Possible Barca or PSG Clashes in Champions League Last-16 Stage

Eden Hazard has revealed he is not concerned if Chelsea have to face Barcelona or Paris-Saint Germain in their last-16 Champions League encounter.

The Blues signed off their group stage part of the continental club tournament with a 1-1 home draw against Atletico Madrid, but the result was only enough to guarantee Antonio Conte's men second place in Group C.

Chelsea could now take on La Blaugrana or Unai Emery's star-studded PSG side in the first knockout phase of UEFA's competition, but Hazard told BBC Sport after the draw with Atletico that he was only worrying about his own team's quality ahead of those potential matches.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He said: "It's not a problem who we get, we are Chelsea. We know PSG and Barcelona are very good but we are a top team too. We can do anything."

Despite having a superior goal difference to - and the same amount of points as - group C winners Roma, Chelsea only finished as runners-up due to the Serie A giants besting them in the two clashes between the sides.

Roma held the reigning Premier League champions to a 3-3 draw in west London in October before handing them a hiding at Stadio Olimpico with a 3-0 victory.

Who would you rather us face in the Champions League round of 16?



RT so all Chelsea fans can be involved. #CFC — Mod (@HazardChaos) December 5, 2017

Those results earned Roma the rights to win their Champions League group and force Chelsea to finish second - factors that could now pit Conte's charges against the current La Liga or Ligue 1 leaders.



Barcelona won four and drew two of their group D encounters - conceding just one goal in those six games - to top their group, whilst free-scoring PSG notched 25 strikes as they won five and lost one of their Group B contests to pip Bayern Munich to first.

All last-16 qualified teams will find out who they will face when the draw is made on 11th December in Nyon, Switzerland.

