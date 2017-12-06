Everton Starlet Insists He'd Rather Score Than Assist After Setting Up Sam Allardyce's First Win

There is no question in Calvert-Lewin’s mind about what he'd prefer to be doing between getting goals or assists.

The young forward, who bagged his second strike of the Premier League campaign in the win over Huddersfield, is clearly desperate to add more goals to his game after a troubled start to the season, and has claimed that there is no better feeling than putting the ball in the back of the net.

The 20-year-old forward retained his position in the starting lineup for Sam Allardyce’s first game in charge over the weekend and he repaid the faith of his manager by having a hand in both goals.

His intelligent back-heel allowed Gylfi Sigurdsson to open the scoring. The youngster then netted the second latching on to Wayne Rooney’s through ball to bag his fifth Everton goal of the season.

Speaking to Everton’s official website Calvert-Lewin spoke of his desire to add more goals to his game.

He said: “Scoring the goal - there’s no better feeling. I’m over the moon to score. I knew with the new manager coming in it’s a clean slate for everyone so I was perhaps auditioning myself and thankfully I’ve got the assist and scored the goal.

"I’ve got a [goals] target in my head that I’d like to keep to myself but I’m just happy to keep scoring the goals."

The win over Huddersfield moved the Toffees into the top half of the table and Calvert-Lewin believes the win comes at a good time ahead of the Merseyside derby.

He added: “It’s only been a couple of days [since Allardyce arrived] but the first impressions have been good. All the lads were looking forward to the game and it’s a good time for him to come in off the back of the 4-0 win over West Ham."