Everton Flop Sandro Ramirez Could Return to La Liga With Valencia Loan

Everton flop Sandro Ramirez could be set to return to La Liga after only five months of football in the Premier League.

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

The 22-year-old arrived at the club full of optimism after a hugely successful spell at Malaga, in which which he scored 16 goals in 31 appearances in Spain's top flight.

The 22-year-old arrived at the club full of optimism after a hugely successful spell at Malaga, in which which he scored 16 goals in 31 appearances in Spain's top flight. 

However, Everton's turmoil and a lack of first team opportunities have seen the young Spaniard flop in England. Now, according to Canal7, Valencia are looking to sign the forward on a short term loan deal with an option to buy once the season has finished - similar to the deal they struck for Simone Zaza.

Valencia have been on fire so far this campaign and currently sit second in the Spanish top flight - ahead of both Atletico and Real Madrid. 

The club are believed to be eager to get Sandro's signature in a bid to further strengthen their forward line ahead of the second half of the season.

While Atletico and Sevilla are also reported to be interested in Sandro, whose reputation hasn't suffered in his homeland despite failing to hit the ground running on Merseyside, Sam Allardyce might be looking to offload Sandro in order to get him off his wage bill, and strengthen his struggling Everton side in January.

It's also believed that Chelsea might hold an interest in the striker - on the recommendation of Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard played against the Everton man plenty of times in La Liga, and he has reportedly told manager Antonio Conte that Sandro could be a good back up.

