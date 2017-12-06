FanVoice: 90min Readers Vote Which 'Big 6' Manager Will Be Axed First This Season

Sharing the final 25% of the vote are Mauricio Pochettino, José Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.
Tottenham's manager might be loved inside his club, but for neutrals, the lack of silverware in Spurs' trophy cabinet combined with the club's recent Premier League form has raised questions about Pochettino's credentials.
Unsurprisingly, the two table-topping managers look to be safe in their respective jobs. Mourinho (8%) has had a characteristic second season in charge of the club, with Manchester United looking to offer their local rivals a title challenge until the final day of the season.
For Manchester City and Guardiola (6%), even neutrals can't help but admire the type of football that is being played at the Etihad this season.
Unbeaten after 15 games and sitting at the top of the table, the Citizens look to be the real deal this season and many fans are expecting them to lift the Premier League trophy in May.