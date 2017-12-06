FanVoice: 90min Readers Vote Which 'Big 6' Manager Will Be Axed First This Season

By 90Min
December 06, 2017
It's a funny old game, isn't it.

With the sound of cries for young English managers to be given a chance in the Premier League still ringing in our ears, a collection of dinosaurs and fossils are brought in to try and keep the so-called 'smaller teams' from dropping down the footballing ladder.
IAN KINGTON/GettyImages
For teams outside of the top six, the consequences and potential rewards for sacking a manager mid-season aren't nearly as great for those fighting for a place amongst Europe's elite. And for fans of one of the big six in the Premier League, the managerial merry-go-round at the foot of the table is of little interest.

However, when uncertainty arises around the future of one of the managers at the top of the table, all eyes are on which head coach will be given the chop first.

That question was put to 90min readers, with nearly 200k votes coming in, and fans tipped Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger to be given the boot before anyone else inside the top six.
Image by Ben Carter
Having seen Arsenal fans use banners, protests and even planes to speak out against their manager, it will be no surprise to see the Frenchman sitting at the top of the pile with 34% of the vote.

In second place is the most recent manager to claim a Premier League trophy. Chelsea's Antonio Conte was linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge over the summer and many still expect the Italian to leave at the end of the season.

Sitting just behind Chelsea's boss is Jürgen Klopp, who's received 20% of the vote. Despite a recent resurgence that has been helped by the form of Mohamed Salah, some Liverpool fans want to see the German out the door sooner rather than later. 
OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Sharing the final 25% of the vote are Mauricio Pochettino, José Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

Tottenham's manager might be loved inside his club, but for neutrals, the lack of silverware in Spurs' trophy cabinet combined with the club's recent Premier League form has raised questions about Pochettino's credentials.

Unsurprisingly, the two table-topping managers look to be safe in their respective jobs. Mourinho (8%) has had a characteristic second season in charge of the club, with Manchester United looking to offer their local rivals a title challenge until the final day of the season.

For Manchester City and Guardiola (6%), even neutrals can't help but admire the type of football that is being played at the Etihad this season. 

Unbeaten after 15 games and sitting at the top of the table, the Citizens look to be the real deal this season and many fans are expecting them to lift the Premier League trophy in May.

