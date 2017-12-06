Former Swansea Favourite Could Be Set for a Sensational January Return to the Liberty Stadium

Swansea are reportedly interested in bringing former attacker Andre Ayew back to the club in a cut price deal that would see them pay West Ham half of what they received for his sale 18 months ago.

Ayew enjoyed a tremendous lone season at the Liberty Stadium, often providing the creative energy required in a team that quite frankly struggled throughout the campaign, and the Ghanaian was an undoubted fan favourite before he switch allegiances to the Hammers.

The £20m price tag was too much for the Swans to resist and he made his way over to East London in the summer of 2016. However, according to The Sun (via HITC), Ayew could be set to return to SA1 in January in a deal that would only cost the Swans £10m.

He's found life hard at the London Stadium ever since his move there, and Swansea most definitely need his creative flair.

It wouldn't be without complications, though. The problem of leaving a club is that you run the risk of fans turning on you - and that's exactly what happened. Ayew is now strongly disliked by the Jack Army because he requested to leave and join a direct competitor.

In this instance, it is different to the case of Wilfried Bony (whose return was greeted well in South Wales), who left with more ambition when joining Manchester City.

Sticking with the theme of Bony, he's proven that glorious returns don't necessarily work, having scored only one goal since his switch in the summer.

However, a move for Ayew wouldn't be surprising with the need for attacking players at the club. It would see Andre unite with his brother Jordan, who can also operate as a striker and wide man.

Regardless of how Swans fans feel about Andre Ayew, this is definitely something to keep an eye on.