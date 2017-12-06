Jurgen Klopp Insists Merseyside Derby Will Not Affect Selection for Champions League Clash

December 06, 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he will not hesitate to field a full strength team against Spartak Moscow on Wednesday night, despite the highly anticipated Merseyside derby arriving on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds can secure qualification into the knockout stages of the Champions League against their opponents in midweek. While a draw will see them through into the last 16, a win will qualify the club at the top of Group E - whatever Sevilla's result against Maribor.

And speaking ahead of the encounter, Klopp is prepared to play his best starting lineup despite the upcoming derby game at the weekend:

"Winning a game is always good for each team, losing a game is always bad," he said, according to the Liverpool Echo"We have enough time and we will be prepared for that game [Everton].

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"We want to go through so we will not hesitate to line up our best team. So far when we changed it was always about bringing in the players to win the game. Thankfully it worked and that's what we will do again."

The two Merseyside clubs have endured vastly differing seasons. While Liverpool look ahead to the next round of the Champions League, Everton have already finished bottom of their group in the Europa League.

The trend follows into the Premier League as well. While Liverpool are flying high in fourth place, Everton are down in tenth after a disastrous start to the season.

Sam Allardyce's appointment seems to have lifted the Toffees, but Klopp will be very confident that his side can overcome them on Sunday.

