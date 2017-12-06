Klopp Gives Liverpool Star Man Mo Salah the Final Decision on Potential January Target

Liverpool could reportedly be tempted to sign Al Alhy centre-half Rami Rabia in January as Jurgen Klopp looks to shore up his defensive options following a poor display at the back in the opening half of the season.

The Reds were said to initially be interested in West Brom loanee Ahmed Hegazi - who happens to play for the same side as Rabia - but fears have grown that purchasing the defender may be tricky.

As a result, journalist Mootaz Chehade claims that the club have asked Egyptian attacker Mohamed Salah if Rabia is of high enough quality to succeed at Anfield - the two being familiar with each other through their national team.

Whether or not the club choose to go for the 24-year-old, it's clear that Klopp is keen to fix a leaky defence - although most Liverpool fans would be demanding Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

A regular for the Egypt national side, Rabia has only spent one season in Europe during his career - a short spell at FC Porto. During that time, he was confined to the B team, and didn't make any first team appearances before being sent back to Al Ahly.

Since then, a case could be made that the defender has matured and improved as a footballer - it seems that Salah will be the one to determine that.

It's also important to note that the Liverpool manager has a history of unearthing gems from out of nowhere; for example, during his time at Dortmund, Klopp discovered Robert Lewandowski, Shinji Kagawa, Ilkay Gundogan and Mats Hummels.