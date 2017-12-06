Leicester Star Mahrez's Agent Plays Down Speculation Linking Client With Transfer Away From Foxes

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

Leicester City playmaker Riyad Mahrez's agent shot down rumours from the British press about his client is eager to leave the Foxes.

The forward has been the subject of endless stories linking him away from the 2016 Premier League champions for a while.

Just last week, the Daily Mail released a script of a detailed, comprehensive interview with Mahrez himself, soon after scoring the winner against Spurs.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

While no video was offered, the quotes state the Algerian is desperate to 'win more trophies', and was '50/50' on leaving the summer before last.

It is also claimed in the article Mahrez spoke with then Arsenal chief transfer negotiator Dick Law, while his representatives interacted with Arsene Wenger. 

Mahrez also discussed another failed move to Arsenal which occurred in the summer just past, but was quick to state his agent had nothing to do with it. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, Algerian news outlet Le Buteur have quickly put a dampener on such speculation. 

The Leicester player's said agent, Kamel Bengougam, was reportedly called for a comment and took the opportunity to slam such talk over transfers and being replaced. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"Honestly, I have no idea where they got that information from. I can tell you I am still Riyad's agent, and he has never hired anyone else."

Interestingly, Mahrez was photographed in a 2013/14 Barcelona shirt years ago, but rumours of a move to the Catalans have been unsubstantial compared to that of Arsenal. 

