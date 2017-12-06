Liverpool Forward Sadio Mane Reveals He Gets No Help in Training From Philippe Coutinho

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has admitted that while teammate Philippe Coutinho is one of the best players on the planet, the Brazilian won't help Mane to improve on his own game.

Coutinho is currently surrounded in speculation regarding his future. With La Liga heavyweights Barcelona showing a strong interest in the 25-year-old, reports are claiming that Coutinho could be on his way out of Anfield as soon as January.

While still at Liverpool however, Coutinho's current teammate Mane has joked that the Brazilian won't teach him the secrets of his tricks.

"Philippe is one of the best players in the world and his free-kicks are amazing." Mane said, according to the Daily Star"I always try to learn from him but I think he doesn’t want to teach me!

"He is always practising and that's why it's easy for him to score in the games."

Liverpool's attacking threat has been incredible so far this season, mostly down to the work of attacking quartet (dubbed the Fab Four) of Mane, Coutinho, Robeto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

The latter - a summer signing from Roma - has impressed hugely since his arrival on Merseyside. The Egyptian currently leads the way for the Premier League golden boot, and Mane insists he will do everything he can to help Salah succeed with the club.

"I am happy for Mo because he is doing well, he is a very important player for us and I'm happy for him to score," he added.

"We're going to try to help him to score more goals and also for us to make assists and score more goals [ourselves]."

Wednesday evening gives Mane and Liverpool the opportunity to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League. The Reds head into the game knowing that a draw will be enough to see them through.

