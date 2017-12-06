Liverpool Legend Steven Gerrard Tips Manchester United for Champions League Glory

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard on Tuesday night claimed that Manchester United have the right recipe for Champions League success. Gerrard's sentiments came off the back of United's qualification to the next round of the competition.

United came from 1-0 down against CSKA Moscow to win 2-1, thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford - who both respectively ended their goal droughts.

With all five English teams likely to embark on the next stage of the the Champions League, a question was posed to the the panel on BT's Champions League show.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Asked which English team looked likely to go furthest in the competition, Gerrard said: "I think Mourinho gives United that small chance.

"I think against the best teams they [Liverpool] look better to me than Manchester United" (via Metro).

Gerrard spoke highly of the Jose Mourinho factor that will serve them well in their pursuit for European glory. Having already won the competition with two other clubs (Porto and Inter Milan), Mourinho knows what it takes to come out on top.

Gerrard added: "But with Mourinho you’ve just got that small chance because he can set a team up in any given game and get that important result.

"He can go away to a Barcelona or a Real Madrid and nick a 1-0 because of the way he sets his team up."

Mourinho's team setup was evident last weekend, as he his team smashed and grabbed a 3-1 victory at the Emirates. Despite the constant pressure that Arsenal applied onto United, Mourinho's side did not fold, which is a resilience that could serve them well in the Champions League.

United are now safely qualified as the Group A winners, and will await Monday's draw to see who they face in the first round of the knockout stage.