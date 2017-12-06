Liverpool & Man City to Battle it Out for Ex-Barça Target After He Reveals Premier League Preference

Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City are set to fight between themselves for the coveted signature of Jean Michael Seri, after the Ivorian revealed his desire to play in England, according to the Daily Mail.

The Nice Midfielder had been the subject of a £35.2m bid from Barcelona in August, and although this was rejected by the French club, the Catalans were still confident of getting their man, with big spenders PSG also circling.

Despite Seri's apparent disappointment with his Club's rebuffing of the advances of Barcelona, it is now thought he favours a move to England, with both Man City and Liverpool overtly interested in his acquisition.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Both English clubs have been known to be long-time admirers of the 26-year-old, and have been intently monitoring his progress this season, with the view of tabling an offer in either January or next summer.

Such advances will be helped to no end by the Ivorian's apparent preference for Premier League action, simultaneously dealing a huge blow to Barcelona, who saw him as the answer to their (faintly ridiculous) midfield 'woes.'

North London side Arsenal (que surprise) were also thought to be interested in Seri last summer, but failed to solidify their advances with a formal offer, and are thus thought to behind City and Liverpool in the pecking order.

While Nice have not yet publically put a price on their precious asset, you can probably expect an offer of at least double that of Barcelona's last summer to be required to release the 26-year-old from his contract.

Nice are currently languishing in 13th place in Ligue 1, thanks in no part to the month long absence of Seri himself through injury, and they'll be looking to recapture their remarkable form of last year in order to ameliorate their standing.

