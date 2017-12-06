Man Utd Boss Mourinho Weighing up Move for Rising Lazio Star After 'Enchanting' Scout Reports

Manchester United are running the rule over Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as they look to bolster their centre midfield options.

The Premier League title contenders are believed to have sent scouts to watch the Serbia international in action for his club in the 2-1 win over Sampdoria at the weekend, with Il Messaggero (h/t Sport Witness) reporting as such.

Calciomercato has also alleged that manager Jose Mourinho was left "enchanted" by the glowing reports from his scouting team following that match, and could now try and lure Milinkovic-Savic to Old Trafford next year.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The 22-year-old would not come cheap, however, with Il Messaggero claiming that the centre midfielder would set United back €100m if they wished to prise him away from Stadio Olimpico.

Mourinho is on the hunt for new talent to add to his first-team squad and, despite making a new left-back his main priority, is also believed to want to sign a new man in the middle of the park.

Marouane Fellaini's United future is looking increasingly uncertain as the Belgian enters the final six months of his contract, while Michael Carrick's career is winding down and rumours of a possible exit for Ander Herrera just won't go away.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic vs Sampdoria



78 touches

1 goal

51 passes

71% pass accuracy

1 key pass

5 dribbles won

7 aerials won

3 tackles won

1 interception



What a superb player. pic.twitter.com/Y3jnJCmY4a — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) December 3, 2017

Milinkovic-Savic would certainly be a player in the same mould as Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic - tall, powerful players with quality on the ball - that Mourinho loves to play, and his arrival would add serious competition to that duo in the north west of England.

The two-times capped international has excelled for Lazio throughout his two-and-a-half year spell with them, and has notched 15 goals and 13 assists in 92 appearances for Le Aquile.

Milinkovic-Savic joined Lazio from Genk for £3.6m in August 2015 and is equally adept at playing either in a defensive midfield capacity or as an attacking midfielder if he is deployed further back or forward than his usual central role.

United could face competition for his signature, however, with Bayern Munich and AC Milan also said to be keeping tabs on Milinkovic-Savic.

