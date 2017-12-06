Man Utd Equal 51-Year-Old Club Record With Impressive Comeback Win Against CSKA Moscow

Manchester United have equalled a club record by going 40 games unbeaten at Old Trafford after Tuesday night's 2-1 victory over CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.

The home side trailed in the first half against their Russian opposition, but goals after the break from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford were enough to seal the win.

It was enough to confirm top spot in Group A and matched a 51-year-old record of imperious home form.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The last side to beat United at Old Trafford was Manchester City, who visit the stadium in Sunday's crucial title clash.





Pep Guardiola's side emerged as 2-1 winners in September last year, and a repeat of that result this weekend would leave them 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League standings.

They will be faced with a significant challenge given United's impressive home record, although manager Jose Mourinho has insisted it holds no importance.

"I don't play for records," he said, quoted by the Sun. "I want to stay at United because I win titles. But it is nice."





On the next stage of the Champions League, the Portuguese coach added: "I am not the luckiest guy with draws so it is better I shut up and forget it because we only play in February. Until then I have to concentrate on the English competitions.





"I think that teams will not be jumping with happiness to play against us. I don't think so.

"I am really happy because we don't want to qualify with a defeat and we don't want to qualify with a bad performance so the objective was to qualify playing well."