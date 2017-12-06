Massimiliano Allegri Comments on Dybala's Crisis as He Hits Out at Juve Fans for Lack of Confidence

December 06, 2017

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has said that Paulo Dybala's difficult moment is just temporary and that the Argentine will find form again soon. 

The Italian has faced criticism on Tuesday night, despite his team's qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League. 

Juventus reached the last 16 in the competition after a tough away game against Olympiakos, which finished 2-0 for the visitors. 

However, the Bianconeri struggled to play well and barely posed any threat to the hosting team as they often suffered during the Greeks' moments of ball possession. 

Despite the win, many have criticised Dybala's performance: the Argentine looked slow and imprecise during the majority of the game and Allegri promptly substituted him with Miralem Pjanic in the second half. 

The Italian boss knows that his talisman is going through troubles lately, but he defended him by saying (via CalcioMercato): "Paulo is living a moment where things are not going well for him. It happened last year too but he needs to keep calm, playing easily and find a better form." 

Allegri has also taken the chance to send a warning to Juventus supporters, who too often have complained about the team's struggles. He said that their lack of confidence is proving costly for the team: "Our fans have too much negativity, they always think that we're losing a final. 

"We first need to play well to reach it, because qualifying for a Champions League final is not easy at all. They must be more positive and believe in us."

In the aftermath of the game, the Italian took to Twitter to highlight this concept: "Positivity is the watchword. We are among the best 16 teams in Europe. For us, winning is a sweet obligation that only looks easy in retrospect."

