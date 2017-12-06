Newcastle Looking for Experience in Transfer Market Come January According to Rafael Benitez

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez admits he will turn to the transfer window in January to bolster his threadbare squad, according to the Chronicle.

The North East media outlet reports that Benitez is only focused on bringing in experienced reinforcements who can slot straight into the starting lineup, rather than promising players for the future.

Speaking to publication, Benitez said: "The priority is to stay in the Premier League - not find the next best player for the next 10 years.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"We must make sure we have what we need to compete. We need to have the experience, physicality and quality to improve the team."

Newcastle have suffered a dip in form after their impressive start to the season and currently sit 15th in the Premier League table, after securing one win in their previous seven Premier League games.

With the current squad appearing stretched, Benitez is desperate to add to his squad, although the Spaniard wouldn't be drawn as to whether the additions made in January would be temporary or permanent.

He continued, stating: "We have to analyse every possibility because at the moment we don't know what is going on.

"We have had some conversations but we still don't know where we are. There's still one month, plus one more before the January window  closes, so we will see.

"We have to consider every option and see if it's for us or not."

Benitez will have to wait before making any transfers in January and have to contend with the looming festive period, which continues with their fixture against Leicester City at St James' Park in the late game this Saturday. 

