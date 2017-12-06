PHOTO: Back in Blue? John Terry Makes Surprise Chelsea Return for Foot Injury Treatment

John Terry's departure from Chelsea after his lengthy Stamford Bridge career had many a Blues fan shedding a tear.

The club legend decided to call time on his spell at Chelsea at the end of last season, and in doing so brought down the curtain on ever being snapped in the club's colours ever again.

Except... what's this? Terry back in Chelsea blue and on the verge of a sensational comeback!? No, it's not. It's just the centre-back receiving treatment on a broken foot at his old training ground in the capital:

You just can't get John Terry out of that Chelsea kit... https://t.co/trr9SyuuJX pic.twitter.com/zx3T1oX0Lq — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) December 5, 2017

Crocked Chelsea star David Luiz posted a snapshot of the 36-year-old heading back to his former stomping ground as he continues his rehab programme from the injury he suffered whilst playing for Aston Villa.

The Brazil defender mocks his former teammate by calling him "ugly" in the Instagram story, but clearly the pair were having a jolly old catch up as they recuperated together.

Terry won't be taking to the pitch any time soon as he recovers from the problem he picked up in the loss to Sheffield Wednesday - but at least he'll be there to keep Luiz company!

