First-year coach Peter Bosz is likely to be out as Borussia Dortmund coach in the near future after a miserable stretch of games, and whoever replaces Bosz would have a big impact on Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic. But there might end up being a positive turn to this for the 19-year-old American.

One of the top candidates to replace Bosz would be Stuttgart’s Hannes Wolf, a former Dortmund youth team coach who developed a close relationship with Pulisic when the young American arrived at the club. The Pulisic family has spoken to me at length in the past about the beneficial impact that Wolf had on Christian, and it’s hard to imagine a coach that Pulisic wouldn’t be happier to have come aboard.

Pulisic, unsurprisingly named on Tuesday as a finalist for U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year, recently returned from a three-week muscle injury absence and has two goals in the Bundesliga this season in 13 appearances (11 starts) under Bosz.

Dortmund started the season off brightly, but its form has plummeted, with the club going winless in its first five matches in failing to get out of its Champions League group. In the Bundesliga, the club has followed its 6-0-1 start with a seven-game winless run (0-4-3) and sits in sixth place.