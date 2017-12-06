Potential Bosz Replacement at Dortmund Has Close Ties to Christian Pulisic

Getty Images

Peter Bosz could be out soon as Borussia Dortmund coach, but that might not wind up negatively impacting American Christian Pulisic.

By Grant Wahl
December 06, 2017

First-year coach Peter Bosz is likely to be out as Borussia Dortmund coach in the near future after a miserable stretch of games, and whoever replaces Bosz would have a big impact on Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic. But there might end up being a positive turn to this for the 19-year-old American.

One of the top candidates to replace Bosz would be Stuttgart’s Hannes Wolf, a former Dortmund youth team coach who developed a close relationship with Pulisic when the young American arrived at the club. The Pulisic family has spoken to me at length in the past about the beneficial impact that Wolf had on Christian, and it’s hard to imagine a coach that Pulisic wouldn’t be happier to have come aboard.

Pulisic, unsurprisingly named on Tuesday as a finalist for U.S. Soccer's Male Player of the Year, recently returned from a three-week muscle injury absence and has two goals in the Bundesliga this season in 13 appearances (11 starts) under Bosz.

Dortmund started the season off brightly, but its form has plummeted, with the club going winless in its first five matches in failing to get out of its Champions League group. In the Bundesliga, the club has followed its 6-0-1 start with a seven-game winless run (0-4-3) and sits in sixth place.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters