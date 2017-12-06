Premier League Trio Eye January Move for Impressive Dundee Defender

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

Premier League trio Crystal Palace, Southampton and Newcastle United are all reportedly keeping tabs on Dundee United defender Jack Hendry ahead of the re-opening of the transfer window next month.

The Daily Mail report that the 22-year-old Scottish centre-back has caught the eye of a number of English league clubs, with comparisons being draw between himself and Manchester City and England defender John Stones for his ball-playing qualities and composure.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

A former Partick Thistle and Shrewsbury Town and MK Dons loanee, Hendry has already sampled life in English football and spent two years on the books of Wigan Athletic from 2015, before returning to his native Scotland with The Dee this past summer.

Making 21 appearances in the SPFL this term and scoring twice, Hendry has now caught the attention of a number of top clubs across the country, as the January transfer window looms on the horizon.

After playing against Celtic in October, Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers was also impressed calling describing what he saw from the opposition defender as 'excellent', adding he was 'quick and strong'.

With the battle to stay in the Premier League looking fiercer that ever this season, there could be as many as ten sides battling to avoid the drop to the Championship come May, with defences proving to a pivotal element in preventing such an eventuality.

Whilst Southampton have been renowned in the past years for blooding from within - to huge success - Mauricio Pellegrino could look to make reinforcements in his back line.

In the case of the Magpies, a run of poor form has seen Rafa Benitez's men slide down the table ominously and with skipper Jamaal Lascelles struggling to recover from a niggling injury, a move for Hendry could fit the bill.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

The case is similar for Eagles boss Roy Hodgson who will finally get his opportunity to put his own unique stamp on his squad, having replaced the dismissed Frank de Boer in South London earlier this campaign.

Having tightened up a ship leaking goals at almost Titanic levels, a new calendar window sees the former England boss afforded the chance to bring in new blood and a move for fledgling Scot Hendry, could make sense for Palace.  

