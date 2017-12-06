Manchester City looks to put the finishing touches on a perfect Champions League group run in Ukraine on Wednesday when the Premier League leader faces Shakhtar Donetsk.

City has already clinched first in its group, as it sits six points clear of Shakhtar and nine points ahead of Napoli with a sparkling 5-0-0 record. Shakhtar is looking to fend off the Serie A contender for second place and a spot in the knockout stage, though, so the hosts will be doing more than just going through the motions. Napoli currently has the head-to-head tiebreaker with Shakhtar, so a loss vs. Man City plus a Napoli win over point-less Feyenoord would send the Italian side through in second, with both even on nine points.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m.

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

