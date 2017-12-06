Spurs Step Up Interest in AC Milan Winger Suso Ahead of January Window

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

AC Milan winger Suso is thought to be the subject of a Spurs bid in January, as interest mounts.

Suso has previous experience in the Premier League, having been at Liverpool for over four years, but could not breakthrough on a consistent basis under the tenure of Brendan Rodgers.

Seeing options limited at Anfield, Suso left for the new project taking place at Milan and has since blossomed.

It is this sudden career improvement that has led to the attention of Spurs who are set to place an official bid in the coming weeks, according to Calciomercato.

The Italian rumours outlet claim a £20.3m bid for the 24-year-old was rejected in June, and the contract extension signed in September that keeps him at the club until 2022 has a £44.2m release clause.

Spurs themselves are currently enduring a torrid run of form, despite having confirmed first place in their Champions League group - ahead of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

FBL-ENG-LCUP-LIVERPOOL-MIDDLESBROUGH

The Lilywhites are winless in their last four Premier League games, and, subsequently, have dropped down to seventh in the table.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have looked devoid of ideas going forward, and hence wish to bring in Suso to solve creativity issues.

Despite ample investment, Milan are also struggling in their respective league, but the Spaniard has been one of few consistent performers with five goals and three assists in fourteen Serie A matches to his name.

Highlight performances earned Suso a call-up for the Spanish national team, and the former Liverpool man made his debut against Russia in November.

