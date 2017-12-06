Steven Gerrard Faces Selection Dilemma for Liverpool's Starting 11 in UEFA Youth League

Liverpool U18 manager Steven Gerrard admits the quality he has to select from in the Reds' academy system makes it difficult to keep everyone happy, ahead of their final UEFA Youth League game against Spartak Moscow on Wednesday.

Gerrard's side have already qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament thanks to a 4-0 win against Sevilla 15 days ago, finishing top of their group with a game to spare in the competition that runs parallel with the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking to Liverpool's official club website about squad selection, he said: "We had to put Bobby Adekanye on the bench in the last game, and he didn't deserve to be on the bench.

"But you've got Rhian (Brewster) returning, who's just won a World Cup, who played well before he left, and they're the decisions you've got to make.

"You've got to make those big calls, and we made a big call in Seville, and thankfully it worked."

The job with Liverpool's academy side marks the first step in Gerrard's managerial career at the the club he has become synonymous with, and safe passage into the knockout stages of the competition shows signs of the progress Gerrard has made in his new position.

Liverpool's former club captain also admits that the job hasn't been as easy as initially thought, although he hopes to have more tough choices to make for starting lineups in the games to come.

He continued, stating: "At U18 level it's been, I wouldn't say straightforward, but the team, up until probably three or four weeks ago, has picked itself.

"Fingers crossed, if everyone stays healthy, we'll have some headaches in the near weeks."