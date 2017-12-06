Stoke Star Jese Went Down the Tunnel Before the End of Swansea Game After Being Overlooked by Hughes

Stoke City star Jese Rodriguez angrily went down the tunnel before full-time in the Swansea win after manager Mark Hughes failed to bring the forward on during the game.

Rodriguez enjoyed a great start to his season-long loan at Stoke City, scoring the winning goal in the 1-0 victory against Arsenal in his first game for the club in August.

But the forward has only made eight appearances since, and hasn't started a game since the 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth in October.

ROLAND HARRISON/GettyImages

The Spaniard has also endured some difficult personal times recently, having to care for his poorly baby back in Spain.

The Paris Saint-Germain loanee showed frustration on Saturday during the 2-1 win over Swansea. According to the Daily Mail, the 24-year-old walked down the tunnel before the match with the Swans finished. This was after manager Mark Hughes decided to bring on Ibrahim Afellay and Ramadan Sobhi Ahmed as the team's final substitutions in the 70th minute.

The player's reaction may have come as a shock to manager Mark Hughes, especially as he revealed before the Swansea game that Rodriguez would be getting more playing time over the Christmas period. He said that "he's looked good in fairness. I thought he came on against Liverpool and affected the game, which was important for him.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

"So he's definitely showing intent that he wants to be back involved. We've got a lot of games coming up so that's my intention as well. He needs to play so he will play more of a part than he has in the last three or four weeks."

Stoke City are currently 13th in the Premier League table and will play Tottenham next on Saturday.