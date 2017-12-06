Watford Overtake Arsenal in the Race to Sign Swedish Goalkeeping Starlet in January

Pontus Dahlberg looks set to complete a £3.3m transfer to join Watford, with the 18-year-old goalkeeper also attracting interest from Arsenal, according to the Mirror.

The Swedish U21 international has also caught the eye of scouts from Everton. However, Dahlberg looks set to favour a move to London and offer veteran goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes a challenge at Vicarage Road.

One of the worlds top goalkeeping prospects, Sweden’s 18-year old Pontus Dahlberg is set to sign w/Watford according to SSN. Was linked with RB Leipzig, Arsenal & Napoli. Probably figured it’s the quickest way to #1. #RBL pic.twitter.com/9ovhbNhcXa — Box-to-box 📈💬 (@RambleLukas) December 6, 2017

After breaking into the first-team at Swedish side IFK Göteborg last year, Dahlberg has gone on to make 29 appearances in the Allsvenskan.

Despite playing second fiddle to 35-year-old John Alvbage for much of Göteborg's Europa League qualifying campaign, Dahlberg played the full 90 minutes in a 2-1 victory over Welsh side Llandudno in July.

Watford have undergone an outstanding transformation this season and they will need to continue adding to their squad if they want to maintain the standard they are currently setting.

Following the arrival of former Hull City manager Marco Silva, the Hornets are comfortably in the top half of the Premier League table and are knocking on the door for a spot in the Europa League next season.

Dahlberg's arrival would offer Watford a long-term option in between the sticks should the club continue their outstanding form.

However, all eyes will be on the future of star man Richarlison, who has already been attracting interest from across Europe.