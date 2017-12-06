West Ham to Reignite Interest in Portugal Star After Summer Bid Left Relationships in Tatters

By 90Min
December 06, 2017

West Ham are expected to re-enter the transfer market in January to continue with their pursuit of Sporting CP midfielder William Carvalho. 

The Hammers announced over the summer that they had lodged an official bid with the Portugues side for Carvalho. However, the Leões claimed that West Ham's approach was illegal and they would look to report the Premier League side to Fifa.


Relationships between the two sides crumbled towards the end of the transfer window and a potential deal for Carvalho looked impossible.

However, West Ham have since released a statement to confirm that the issues between the two clubs were nothing more than a "misunderstanding".

"West Ham and Sporting Clube de Portugal acknowledge that a breakdown in communication based in contacts between representatives from both clubs in respect of a possible transfer of William Carvalho was the cause of a misunderstanding," the statement read, as reported by the Sun.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

"Subsequent to this, the clubs have had positive communications and the matter is now resolved.

"On this basis, friendly relations between the clubs will resume and there will be no barriers to both clubs negotiating or working together in the future."


Despite the two clubs being able to build bridges after their summer fallout, a deal to get Carvalho to the London Stadium could still prove difficult.

Back in September, Sporting CP's president, Bruno de Carvalho, said: "There were no bids, but at €25m I wouldn't even send West Ham [U15 midfielder] Umaro Baldé, let alone William."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters