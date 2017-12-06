West Ham to Reignite Interest in Portugal Star After Summer Bid Left Relationships in Tatters

West Ham are expected to re-enter the transfer market in January to continue with their pursuit of Sporting CP midfielder William Carvalho.

The Hammers announced over the summer that they had lodged an official bid with the Portugues side for Carvalho. However, the Leões claimed that West Ham's approach was illegal and they would look to report the Premier League side to Fifa.





Relationships between the two sides crumbled towards the end of the transfer window and a potential deal for Carvalho looked impossible.

Bruno de Carvalho on last summer's bust up with West Ham over William: "I continue to have a good impression of English clubs. When we negotiate, we are tough, but we finish as gentlemen. Doing business with West Ham in the future? If we can put this soap opera behind us, yes." pic.twitter.com/969PQea3QB — Jan Hagen (@PortuBall) November 14, 2017

However, West Ham have since released a statement to confirm that the issues between the two clubs were nothing more than a "misunderstanding".

"West Ham and Sporting Clube de Portugal acknowledge that a breakdown in communication based in contacts between representatives from both clubs in respect of a possible transfer of William Carvalho was the cause of a misunderstanding," the statement read, as reported by the Sun.

"Subsequent to this, the clubs have had positive communications and the matter is now resolved.

"On this basis, friendly relations between the clubs will resume and there will be no barriers to both clubs negotiating or working together in the future."





Despite the two clubs being able to build bridges after their summer fallout, a deal to get Carvalho to the London Stadium could still prove difficult.

Back in September, Sporting CP's president, Bruno de Carvalho, said: "There were no bids, but at €25m I wouldn't even send West Ham [U15 midfielder] Umaro Baldé, let alone William."