How to Watch Arsenal vs. BATE Borisov: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

Arsenal will host BATE Borisov in the Europa League on Thursday as group play comes to a close. 

By Stanley Kay
December 07, 2017

The Gunners have already secured a spot in the knockout stage, having clinched the top place in Group H. BATE is in last place in Group H, but the Belarus-based club is in striking distance of Red Star Belgrade and FC Koln. BATE has five points, while the other two clubs—who face each other on Thursday—have six points apiece. 

Arsene Wenger's side is coming off a 3–1 home defeat to Manchester United. Arsenal looked potent at times, but an extraordinarily performance in goal by David de Gea and a strong Manchester United counterattack doomed the Gunners. Arsenal will face Southampton in league play on Sunday. 

See how to watch Thursday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

