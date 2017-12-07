Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Attempts to Explain Reason Behind Star Duo Running Down Their Contracts

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has attempted to explain why the contracts of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have been allowed to be run down, with the Frenchman suggesting that it is a positive.

Many questions have been asked of Wenger in recent weeks of why he has let the contracts of his star duo run down. Both Sanchez and Ozil are currently available to leave on a free in the summer of 2018, but Wenger has explained that the situation is actually a positive, as reported by the Mirror.

"When you pick a team you do not necessarily look how long a contract is.

"The shorter the contract is, the more hungry the players are usually. The hunger index drops with the length of the contract."

It might seem at first glance that Wenger's comments are somewhat ludicrous, but he might actually be correct. If Sanchez and Ozil are set to leave in the summer, then they will surely put everything into their performances in the next few months. The pair will want to show their potential new clubs what they are capable of.

It might be the case for the Frenchman that he has known for quite some time that both Sanchez and Ozil would not be staying past the end of the season, and therefore in an attempt to produce the best out of the two for the remainder of the season, has allowed them to run down their contracts.

This will not make good reading for Arsenal fans, as it sends out the message that Wenger cannot motivate his star players anymore and therefore has tried to boost their performance levels by running down their contracts.

As for the club, Arsenal host BATE in their final Europa League group game with top spot already secured.