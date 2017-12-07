Bayern Munich Fans 'Make It Rain' for Neymar in Sarcastic Jibe During Champions League Clash

PSG’s 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich may have been a null fixture after both sides had already qualified for the knockout stages, but Paris’ trip to the German champions turned out to be an even more miserable night for record signing Neymar.

The world’s most expensive footballer rarely fails to make the headlines for one reason or another, and last night the Brazilian managed to hit the papers yet again without too much effort.

Bayern Munich fans showered Neymar with fake money last night pic.twitter.com/iq0i5O1GIe — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 6, 2017

The former Barcelona star was targeted by the home fans as they hurled fake money at him during the game.

The 25-year-old was greeted, as he walked up to take a corner, with fake €500 notes with his face on the being showered over him by the flag.

Whilst PSG lost to a Robert Lewandowski brace and a goal from French midfielder Corentin Tolisso, they can look proudly on Kylian Mbappe, who became the youngest player in history to score ten Champions League goals.

Despite beating Paris, Bayern still finish second in the group with 13 points, two behind their French opponents, whilst Celtic move onto the Europa League in third.

Bayern Munich fans threw fake €500 notes at Neymar last night. Bayern have spent the last four winter breaks in Qatar, are sponsored by a Qatari airport, have sponsorship deals worth €1.5bn and their president went to jail for a €28.5m tax fraud. — Alexander Netherton (@lxndrnthrtn) December 6, 2017

