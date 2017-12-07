BT Sport Pundits Slam 'Shocking' Performance of Danilo & Yaya Toure in Man City's European Defeat

BT Sport pundits Chris Sutton and Richard Dunne have slammed the 'shocking' performance of Manchester City's Danilo in their 2-1 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday night.

The right-back was deemed to be at fault during the first half as the Ukrainian outfit raced to a 2-0 lead within the first 32-minutes, with Yaya Toure also on the receiving end of hefty criticism as his return to the side left a lot to be desired.

GENYA SAVILOV/GettyImages

Shakhtar opened the scoring through a stunner from Bernard after Marlos was afforded time and space to pick out his pass, and during the half-time analysis Dunne told BT Sport, via the Daily Mail: "It was a great run from Marlos but there's no intensity from Man City. From Shakhtar's point of view it's great goal.





"But what Toure's doing there is how City were... half-hearted and lacklustre in their closing down. He's never managed to break into a spring or sensed any sort of danger and they have got punished. Toure should work much harder and get across."

I dont know what Pep saw in Danilo, the guy cant defend or attack. — Xtraterrestial Fly (@katung_u) December 6, 2017

Shakhtar then netted their second of the evening after Ismaily was able to sprint in-behind Danilo and move round Ederson to put the ball into the back of an empty net.

Sutton said: "Danilo's having a shocker and is unaware of Ismaily. Ederson pulls out of this challenge, I wonder whether he'd be doing that at the weekend [in Sunday's Manchester derby].

"I feel for Adarabioyo because Danilo at right back has been awful. He's not given him any help or any cover and Shakhtar have run freely at City without any real pressure on them," he added.

Despite the loss in their final group game, Manchester City qualified into the Champions League round of 16 as group leaders, with their opponent to be determined during the draw on Monday.