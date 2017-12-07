Chelsea's Eden Hazard Gets 'Secret Call' From Zidane as Real Madrid Gossip Intensifies

By 90Min
December 07, 2017

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is alleged to have received a 'secret call' from Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane as speculation over a summer move to the Bernabeu intensifies.

The latest gossip comes just days after it was rumoured that Real are 'delighted' that Hazard is stalling on a new £300k-per-week contract at Chelsea.

According to Diario Gol, Zidane has spoken to Hazard in the space of the last week after apparently gaining permission from club president Florentino Perez to pursue to Belgian.

Hazard is known to idolise the French coach, while this week's existing gossip had claimed that Zidane is eyeing the Chelsea player as his priority signing come summer.

It was said that while Zidane wanted Hazard ahead of the 2017/18, he patiently sat back as the Real hierarchy chased Kylian Mbappe instead, ultimately failing to land the teenage sensation.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST BROM-CHELSEA

Now, the coach has been tipped to get his own way in the club's transfer policy.

Diario Gol claim the reason for Perez's green light on Hazard is that Cristiano Ronaldo is longer seen as 'untouchable' at the Bernabeu after a dry start to the domestic campaign. It is also suggested that a hugely controversial approach for Neymar is not out of the question in 2019.

Exactly how much truth there is to the Hazard update remains to be seen. Often unofficial club mouthpieces, various Spanish media outlets have a well evidenced reputation of exaggerating or falsifying claims to push a specific transfer agendas and exert public pressure on targets.

Such underhand tactics have been used with regard to Real's pursuit of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and Barcelona's attempts to prise Philippe Coutinho away from Liverpool in recent months. Chelsea fans beware, Hazard is likely to be no different.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters