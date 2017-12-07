Chelsea's Eden Hazard Gets 'Secret Call' From Zidane as Real Madrid Gossip Intensifies

Chelsea star Eden Hazard is alleged to have received a 'secret call' from Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane as speculation over a summer move to the Bernabeu intensifies.

The latest gossip comes just days after it was rumoured that Real are 'delighted' that Hazard is stalling on a new £300k-per-week contract at Chelsea.

Antonio Conte Keen for Star Chelsea Pair to Sign New Contracts Before World Cup in June @jamiespencer155 https://t.co/glLnl6lhBU — ChelseaPro (@ChelseaPro) December 4, 2017

According to Diario Gol, Zidane has spoken to Hazard in the space of the last week after apparently gaining permission from club president Florentino Perez to pursue to Belgian.

Hazard is known to idolise the French coach, while this week's existing gossip had claimed that Zidane is eyeing the Chelsea player as his priority signing come summer.

It was said that while Zidane wanted Hazard ahead of the 2017/18, he patiently sat back as the Real hierarchy chased Kylian Mbappe instead, ultimately failing to land the teenage sensation.

Now, the coach has been tipped to get his own way in the club's transfer policy.

Diario Gol claim the reason for Perez's green light on Hazard is that Cristiano Ronaldo is longer seen as 'untouchable' at the Bernabeu after a dry start to the domestic campaign. It is also suggested that a hugely controversial approach for Neymar is not out of the question in 2019.

Exactly how much truth there is to the Hazard update remains to be seen. Often unofficial club mouthpieces, various Spanish media outlets have a well evidenced reputation of exaggerating or falsifying claims to push a specific transfer agendas and exert public pressure on targets.

Such underhand tactics have been used with regard to Real's pursuit of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and Barcelona's attempts to prise Philippe Coutinho away from Liverpool in recent months. Chelsea fans beware, Hazard is likely to be no different.