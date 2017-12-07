Crystal Palace Look to Offload Loanee Timothy Fosu-Mensah as Eagles Pursue Move for Liverpool Star

By 90Min
December 07, 2017

Crystal Palace are reportedly ready to return loanee Timothy Fosu-Mensah back to Manchester United in order to free up a spot for the potential signing of Liverpool's Danny Ings, as reported by the Daily Star.

The Dutch youngster was signed on loan in the previous window by ex-manager Frank De Boer. Fosu-Mensah played regularly under his compatriot, but after four unsuccessful games De Boer was sacked.

Since the departure of his fellow country man Fosu-Mensah has found game time hard to come by. New boss Roy Hodgson has preferred Joel Ward to the Manchester United loanee since his arrival at the club.

With a lack of game time and the Eagles looking to offload the player to his parent club, it would be a good deal for both parties it would seem. For Palace, if they were to offload Fosu-Mensah it would clear up space for their potential target Danny Ings.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Ings has barely been given a kick this season, and after a torrid time on Merseyside is surely looking to reignite his career at a different club. The Englishman was signed by Liverpool after he impressed for his previous club Burnley in both the Championship and the Premier League.

If Palace were to secure the signing of the striker, it would certainly bolster their attacking threat, which has lackluster to say the least so far this season. 

The Eagles failed to score in their opening seven Premier League games this campaign, mostly down to their poor form and the injury of main man Christian Benteke.

Palace take on Bournemouth this weekend, and after climbing off the foot of the table will be hoping to grab all three points against the Cherries and continue their revival under ex-England boss Roy Hodgson.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters