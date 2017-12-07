Crystal Palace Look to Offload Loanee Timothy Fosu-Mensah as Eagles Pursue Move for Liverpool Star

Crystal Palace are reportedly ready to return loanee Timothy Fosu-Mensah back to Manchester United in order to free up a spot for the potential signing of Liverpool's Danny Ings, as reported by the Daily Star.

The Dutch youngster was signed on loan in the previous window by ex-manager Frank De Boer. Fosu-Mensah played regularly under his compatriot, but after four unsuccessful games De Boer was sacked.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah is the first teenager to start a PL game for Crystal Palace since Tom Soares & Ben Watson in May 2005.



Since the departure of his fellow country man Fosu-Mensah has found game time hard to come by. New boss Roy Hodgson has preferred Joel Ward to the Manchester United loanee since his arrival at the club.

With a lack of game time and the Eagles looking to offload the player to his parent club, it would be a good deal for both parties it would seem. For Palace, if they were to offload Fosu-Mensah it would clear up space for their potential target Danny Ings.

Ings has barely been given a kick this season, and after a torrid time on Merseyside is surely looking to reignite his career at a different club. The Englishman was signed by Liverpool after he impressed for his previous club Burnley in both the Championship and the Premier League.

If Palace were to secure the signing of the striker, it would certainly bolster their attacking threat, which has lackluster to say the least so far this season.

The Eagles failed to score in their opening seven Premier League games this campaign, mostly down to their poor form and the injury of main man Christian Benteke.

10 - Crystal Palace are the first English top-flight team to fail to score in 10 away league games in a row since Man City in 1950 (12 games). Drought. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 2, 2017

Palace take on Bournemouth this weekend, and after climbing off the foot of the table will be hoping to grab all three points against the Cherries and continue their revival under ex-England boss Roy Hodgson.