Dele Alli Hopes Spurs Will Use European Dominance to Fuel Premier League Comeback

Tottenham star Dele Alli hopes his side can take what they achieved in their comfortable Champions League win against APOEL and use it to kickstart their form in the Premier League.

Fernando Llorente netted his first goal for the club as he opened the scoring at Wembley, with Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Son Heung-min also scoring in the 3-0 win on Wednesday.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The win officially named them Group H winners in the Champions League, beating the likes of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in what some would describe as this year’s ‘group of death.’

Mauricio Pochettino’s side haven’t shown the same form domestically, sliding down to sixth in the Premier League table after failing to win in their last three fixtures, but midfielder Dele Alli is targeting a springboard comeback.

"We wanted to get back to winning ways and we did that tonight," the England international said, speaking to BT Sport after the match.

FULL-TIME: A job well done at Wembley as we enter the @ChampionsLeague knockout stages top of Group H and unbeaten! #COYS pic.twitter.com/m1ztrYllrk — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 6, 2017

"Every game's important and from the start of the season we've wanted to win every game but it's not always happened. We take the positives from this and go into the next game.

“We're a very confident side and are disappointed when we don't win games.

"It's important that as a team we stay together and keep building."

🗣️ Mauricio: "It was a good performance tonight. It's important for the younger players to play and push the others in the team. They did well." #COYS pic.twitter.com/RtElNiXBEt — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 6, 2017

Fernando Llorente, who scored his first Spurs goal after 16 appearances, was also keen to build on the success of Wednesday night’s victory.

The former Swansea striker said: "Today was an excellent opportunity for me and I'm very happy because I could score and help my team to win.

"It's difficult when you don't have opportunities, but you have to create them for yourself."

Spurs’ next Premier League fixture is on Saturday, when they host Stoke City.