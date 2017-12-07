Europa League Round-Up: Arsenal End Group Stage With Big Win as Lookman Stars in Everton Victory

Arsenal ended their Europa League group stage fixtures with a thumping 6-0 win over BATE Borisov.





Mathieu Debuchy, Theo Walcott and Jack Wilshere’s strikes, coupled with a Denis Polyakov own goal, Olivier Giroud's penalty and Mohamed Elneny's lovely effort ensured the Gunners finished with 13 points from a possible 18.

Although Arsenal remain one of the favourites to win the Europa League, the presence of exiting Champions League teams Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and RB Leipzig could damage their chances.

Everton ended their European campaign with a dominant 3-0 victory over Apollon Limassol, Ademola Lookman starring with two goals in an impressive performance from a youthful Toffees side.

-/GettyImages

Milan lost 2-0 at HNK Rijeka but the result mattered little for the Serie A club, who had qualified from Group D in first place beforehand.

Villarreal finished top of Group A despite a 1-0 loss to Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Astana also qualifying from that group to reach the knockout stages.

Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim ended their disappointing Europa League run with a 1-1 draw with Ludogorets, the latter finishing behind winners Braga in Group C.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

In perhaps the most intriguing tie of the night, Atalanta triumphed over Lyon 1-0 thanks to Andrea Petagna’s early header as the Italians secured top spot in Group E.

Athletic Bilbao veteran Aritz Aduriz scored against Zorya Luhansk in Group J before Raul Garcia doubled the La Liga side's lead, while Hertha Berlin and Ostersunds played out a 1-1 draw.

Lazio and Nice progressed in Group K as winners and runners-up respectively, while Nicklas Bendtner got on the scoresheet for Rosenborg against Vardar in Group L, Zenit St Petersburg and Real Sociedad going through comfortably from those four sides.





RB Salzburg finished top of Group I after a goalless draw with Marseille, who also progressed.