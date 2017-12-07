Goal-Happy Liverpool Make Champions League History as They Storm to the Knockout Stages

December 07, 2017

Liverpool breezed into the Champions League knockout stages with a 7-0 win over Spartak Moscow to continue their excellent recent form.

Jurgen Klopp's side have turned things around since their poor performance against Tottenham at Wembley in October, and enjoyed a fine November that has resulted in Manager and Player of the Month nominations for Klopp and Mohamed Salah respectively.

The Anfield club were in action against Spartak last night and took no prisoners - hitting seven goals for the second time in the competition.

They have surged into the next round having scored 23 goals in their six group stage matches, which makes them the highest scoring British team ever at this point - beating the old record set by Manchester United by two goals.

To put the feat into perspective, the Reds only scored 18 goals in the 2004/05 competition in which they miraculously went on to win against AC Milan in the final after being 3-0 down at half time.

Liverpool were able to finish top of their group and now await their fate for the last 16 - they will be drawn against one of Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Basel, Porto or Shakhtar Donetsk.

