Hammers Captain Mark Noble Insists Performances Have Improved Since the Appointment of David Moyes

West Ham captain Mark Noble believes performances have been improving since David Moyes' appointment at the Olympic Stadium, but insists that counts for nothing unless they start picking up victories.

Currently placed 19th in the Premier League table, Moyes took charge at West Ham after the sacking of Slaven Bilic in November. However, picking up one point in four games has done little to revive the fortunes of the London side.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports, Noble is adamant though that their results will match their improved performances eventually, but knows this needs to happen sooner rather than later.

Noble said: "I'm not going to stand here and say it's been fantastic because, for me, football is not enjoyable unless you're winning games.

"What I will say is that it's been good under the new manager, he's set a stall out for how he wants to play. Some of the performances have been really good but the results haven't gone the way we wanted.

4 - Joe Hart has conceded 4+ goals in three of his 14 Premier League games with West Ham (21%); he conceded 4+ in just five of his 266 with Man City (1.9%). Hammered. pic.twitter.com/EtFA6yE5c2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 30, 2017

"You can slowly see it turning around. I can see small changes in the things we're doing that hopefully, the results turn around."





West Ham now face a crucial Christmas period, with a total of 10 Premier League games by the end of January, starting with a tough assignment against Chelsea in the early kick-off this Saturday.





The Hammers will take heart from a spirited performance in their 2-1 defeat to league leaders Manchester City on Sunday, with Noble demanding a similar performance at the weekend.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He continued, stating: "We're going to have to pull a couple of big guns out the hat. Chelsea are a fantastic team, I've watched a lot of them, they've got great players.





"But we played really well against Manchester City last weekend and if we play like that we'll have a chance."