Liverpool's 'Fab 4' Show Champions League Dominance by Scoring More Than Real Madrid & Chelsea

There's no hiding the quality that the front four at Liverpool possess.

With Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah up front, the Reds have one of the most exciting front line's in world football, and they are going to town in the Champions League this season.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Klopp's side have already netted 23 goals in the competition this season, second only to PSG (25), showing their immense ability going forward. Without it, the Reds would've struggled to get out of the group, as their defence is still incredibly shaky.

And although they've been found out at the back multiple times in the competition, including throwing away a three goal lead to draw against Sevilla, they have managed to net seven goals in two games in the group stage, against Maribor and Spartak Moscow respectively.

Liverpool with Coutinho, Firmino, Mané and Salah on the pitch together:

281 minutes.

12 goals scored.

Goal every 23 minutes. — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) December 7, 2017

Their progression is greatly down to the attacking ability their front four have, which has been shown through the goals they have scored.

The quartet have netted 19 goals in the group stages, which is more than Real Madrid (17), Chelsea (16), Spurs (15), Manchester City (14), Manchester United (12) and Barcelona (9).

If they are to continue to progress in Europe's top competition Klopp will need his forwards to be at the top of their game, especially with a possible tie against Real Madrid or Bayern Munich facing them in the next round.