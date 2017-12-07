Liverpool's 'Fab 4' Show Champions League Dominance by Scoring More Than Real Madrid & Chelsea

By 90Min
December 07, 2017

There's no hiding the quality that the front four at Liverpool possess. 

With Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah up front, the Reds have one of the most exciting front line's in world football, and they are going to town in the Champions League this season. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Klopp's side have already netted 23 goals in the competition this season, second only to PSG (25), showing their immense ability going forward. Without it, the Reds would've struggled to get out of the group, as their defence is still incredibly shaky. 

And although they've been found out at the back multiple times in the competition, including throwing away a three goal lead to draw against Sevilla, they have managed to net seven goals in two games in the group stage, against Maribor and Spartak Moscow respectively. 

Their progression is greatly down to the attacking ability their front four have, which has been shown through the goals they have scored. 

The quartet have netted 19 goals in the group stages, which is more than Real Madrid (17), Chelsea (16), Spurs (15), Manchester City (14), Manchester United (12) and Barcelona (9). 

If they are to continue to progress in Europe's top competition Klopp will need his forwards to be at the top of their game, especially with a possible tie against Real Madrid or Bayern Munich facing them in the next round. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters