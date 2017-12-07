Rio Ferdinand Believes Liverpool Are Just 2 Players Short of Having a 'Real Good Team'

Six-time Premier League winner turned top pundit Rio Ferdinand believes that Liverpool are still two players short of having a 'real good team' following Wednesday night's 7-0 demolition of Spartak Moscow in the Champions League.





Philippe Coutinho scored a hat-trick on the night at Anfield, while fellow attackers Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah also chipped in with goals.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Reds were able to keep a clean sheet, but Ferdinand, like many, believes that a new goalkeeper and top quality centre-back are of the utmost importance to what is a hugely talented but somewhat unbalanced squad.

"It's a good squad, it's just slightly weak in really important areas," Ferdinand explained while analysing the game for BT Sport's coverage.

'Liverpool won't want to get Bayern, Juve or Madrid...but they won't want to get Liverpool either!'@rioferdy5 says the Reds' attack would frighten any team... pic.twitter.com/cRwo1X7wz5 — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) December 6, 2017

"I think they need a keeper," he added.

"I think Joe Gomez at centre-half and Trent Alexander-Arnold playing at right-back...then add another centre-half to that and I think they've got a real good team there.

"You look at their bench as well and there's a lot of quality. [Daniel] Sturridge is on the bench. [Alex] Oxlade-Chamberlain...£35m? And Adam Lallana to come back into it..."

Goalkeepers Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius have both come under huge criticism at various times, while Dejan Lovren's days at Anfield could well be numbered. The Croatian started on Wednesday night but was replaced by Alexander-Arnold after an hour.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Dutch pair Virgil van Dijk and Stefan de Vrij for a number of months, but it remains to be seen if the club will spend big in January. Either of those players would crucially be eligible to play in Europe and that could be a key market consideration.