Rumours Gather Momentum as Basel's Mohamed Elyounoussi Set to Join Saints in January

Southampton scouts once again watched Norwegian winger Mohamed Elyounoussi score for Basel in their 4-1 win at Lausanne last Saturday.

The 23-year-old has long been admired by the south coast club and interest appears to be growing ahead of the opening of the winter transfer window.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

According to Swiss publication Blick (reported via Club Call), Elyounoussi is generating a lot of interest with his stunning form.

He scored again in Basel's 2-0 victory at Benfica on Tuesday night, which confirmed the Swiss side's qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League; it understood that the Saints remain the front runners in the chase for his signature.

Southampton scouts are reportedly watching over Basel’s Mohammed Elyounnoussi #saintsFC



10 assists from 15 league appearances isn’t half bad https://t.co/fGGHfKOBY4 — Fresh Saints (@FreshSaints) December 6, 2017

Elyounoussi has found the back of the net on four occasions in his last 15 league matches – averaging a goal every 306 minutes – but it’s the creative side of his game that often receives so much praise.

11 assists from 23 appearances this season is sublime, and exactly the kind of numbers that Southampton would benefit from.

Southampton may need to act quickly in January if they are look to snare one of their prime transfer targets. It is understood that several other Premier League clubs are monitoring the winger closely, particularly Claude Puel’s Leicester City.