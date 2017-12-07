Sadio Mane Claims Liverpool 'Have the Best Fans in the World' as Reds Thrash Spartak Moscow

Liverpool forward Sadio Mané has sung his praises for the Anfield faithful, labelling the club's fans as the "best in the world".

Speaking to the press before the Reds' 7-0 win over Spartak Moscow on Wednesday night, as reported by Anfield HQ, the Senegalese forward was asked just how crucial the home support could be in securing the Reds' ticket for the last 16.

“I can say we have the best fans in the world, they are just amazing all the time," he replied. "They play a big part – a big part – every single game. It is very important for us to feel them behind us all the game.”

It clearly showed, as the 25-year-old netted twice against Spartak to bring Liverpool's tally up to seven, in a victory that ensured their progression through to the next round of the Champions League. Despite his recent success and Wednesday's eye-catching performance however, not everyone believes Mané is as happy as he could be.

Asked whether being left out of Jürgen Klopp's side against Brighton and Hove Albion last Saturday was frustrating, he insisted that his priorities are with the team.





He added: "Honestly, each player in the world would love to play every single game. But also, we are Liverpool, we are a big team with good players, so we have to accept the decision of the coach.





“Also you have to respect your teammates and the club as well because we are doing great, which is the most important thing. Always, the team comes first.”

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Clearly feeling positive about his team's form and being a part of Liverpool's new fab four, Mané praised those around him: "We have great players and every single game we are improving. That’s why we are working hard every single day in training and hopefully we are going to keep going.





"We can beat any team in the world."