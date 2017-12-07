Tottenham Hotspur Star Danny Rose Storms Down Tunnel Following Substitution in UCL Win

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose seemed to be angry at boss Mauricio Pochettino after being substituted in his side's 3-0 win against Apoel Nicosia on Wednesday night, furthering speculation of a continuing rift between the pair.

Rose was substituted around the half hour mark after sustaining a cut above his eye, which he received from a previous tussle with Apoel man Roland Sallai.

Pochettino replaced the Englishman with youngster Kyle Walker-Peters, with Rose seemingly unhappy as he stormed down the tunnel after the substitution, as reported by The Sun.

That’s the end of Danny Rose’ Spurs career then. — LP ✈️ (@WinksEsque) December 6, 2017

Pochettino spoke after the game about the incident, but insisted that his decision was only for the betterment of the player, with Rose later requiring five stitches.

“Never the player is happy when they are going out. He was with a big cut and the doctors say he need a stitch and it was impossible to follow the play."

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

This incident has reignited rumors of a continued feud between Rose and his manager, which began back in August after the left back's amazing interview with SunSport regarding wages.





In the interview, the England international claimed that he was ready to move north in search of a bigger wage that he believes he deserves.

Rose was subsequently fined by the club for his actions and ever since questions have been asked of his relationship with his manager.

Danny Rose and Poch feels like a couple where both parties know it’s over but they have to live in the house together until it gets sold. — Öliver. (@UtdOliver) December 6, 2017

Another incident occurred in November, when Rose was left out after Pochettino stated that the defender was not 100 per cent, while the left back denied this claim.

After the win against Nicosia last night Rose was seen to high five his boss in a congratulatory manner, however for many it seems like this relationship is far from ideal.

Strong rumors have circulated of a transfer to Manchester United for the Englishman, with a deal in the upcoming January transfer window a major possibility.

Wonder what number Danny Rose will get at United? — Charlie. (@UtdCharliee) December 5, 2017

On a brighter note for Spurs, they finished Group H in top spot and can be proud of their achievements, in what was a tricky group.

The draw awaits the North Londoners on Monday, and after next month's transfer window it will be interesting to see whether or not Rose will be in their squad for the next time they line out in Europe's biggest competition.