West Brom Set to Join Chelsea in Scouting Red Star Belgrade Striker During Europa League Tie

By 90Min
December 07, 2017

The Daily Mail have reported that West Brom are to join Chelsea in scouting Red Star Belgrade forward Richmond Boakye during Thursday's Europa League tie with Cologne.

Chelsea reportedly had scouts watching the 24-year-old Ghana striker during Red Star's game with Arsenal earlier this season, and now the Baggies are to send out scouts to Serbia to keep an eye on him after an impressive 14 goals in 13 games this season.

Boakye started at Serie A side Genoa in 2010, before a failed move to Juventus and numerous loan spells eventually led him to Red Star, where's he really found his feet with some clinical finishing.

Whilst Chelsea are potentially tracking the Ghana forward as another option, West Brom are in real need of goals and are falling into a relegation battle. Boayke's impressive goal tally has helped Red Star top the Serbian league, where they sit six points clear.

Chelsea and West Brom scouts will see how he does in a big game atmosphere against Cologne tonight, where Red Star must avoid defeat to join Arsenal in the last 32 of the Europa League.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters