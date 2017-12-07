West Brom Set to Join Chelsea in Scouting Red Star Belgrade Striker During Europa League Tie

The Daily Mail have reported that West Brom are to join Chelsea in scouting Red Star Belgrade forward Richmond Boakye during Thursday's Europa League tie with Cologne.

Chelsea reportedly had scouts watching the 24-year-old Ghana striker during Red Star's game with Arsenal earlier this season, and now the Baggies are to send out scouts to Serbia to keep an eye on him after an impressive 14 goals in 13 games this season.

Daily Mail: West Brom scouts to watch Ghana striker Richmond Boakye https://t.co/B5bnz49cFH — iAlbionApp (@iAlbionApp) December 7, 2017

Boakye started at Serie A side Genoa in 2010, before a failed move to Juventus and numerous loan spells eventually led him to Red Star, where's he really found his feet with some clinical finishing.

Whilst Chelsea are potentially tracking the Ghana forward as another option, West Brom are in real need of goals and are falling into a relegation battle. Boayke's impressive goal tally has helped Red Star top the Serbian league, where they sit six points clear.

Chelsea and West Brom scouts will see how he does in a big game atmosphere against Cologne tonight, where Red Star must avoid defeat to join Arsenal in the last 32 of the Europa League.