Aaron Ramsey Claims Assist for Alexandre Lacazette Goal Against Man Utd Was 'No Fluke'

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has revealed that his assist for Alexandre Lacazette was intentional during the game with Manchester United last week, after several days of lighthearted social media debate.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, Ramsey said of the goal - one which he knocked back to the Frenchman despite having the chance to score himself: "I was going to take a touch but out of the corner of my eye, I saw De Gea coming out.

"Lacazette was there so I just knocked it back to him. Hopefully that puts an end to that debate."



Was that a deliberate pass back to Lacazette or an awful first touch from Ramsey? Either way it was extraordinary.... as is this game. Mental! — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 2, 2017

The Arsenal midfielder's contribution for Lacazette's goal has been the subject of much Twitter ridicule, with many questioning whether Ramsey had simply taken an awful first touch, or intentionally set up his team-mate.

Having addressed that particular issue, the Welshman went on to discuss his current resurgence in form, and his hope that it will continue for a while to come.

"I know what I'm capable of doing, I just want to stay fit and healthy and let my football take care of itself. I've been putting everything out there and hopefully it will continue."

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Ramsey has made several telling contributions in recent weeks. Notably, he has provided more assists this season then his much heralded German team-mate Mesut Ozil, leading him six to five in that category.

He has also scored three Barclays Premier League goals this season, more than he managed in the entirety of last season.

The Welshman admits that he has learnt to condition his body better to handle the rigours of Premier League football, but appreciates that the clubs participation in the Europa League has allowed him extra time to rest between game days.

"I have adapted my body to the load of playing in the Premier League and am building up that fitness gradually. I've felt really good so far, and hopefully that'll continue for a long time to come."

Ramsey is expected to take his place in the Arsenal starting lineup on Sunday as they head to the south coast to take on Southampton.