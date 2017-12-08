Adrien Silva Could Be Made to Wait Even Longer for Leicester Debut After 6 Months Without Game Time

Leicester City fans may have to wait even longer to see the debut of Portuguese midfielder Adrien Silva, according to manager Claude Puel. The Foxes signed Silva from Sporting CP for £22m in the summer, but has remained ineligible to play.

This is because Leicester missed the Transfer Matching System registration deadline for Silva by 14 seconds on the 31st August 2017. This meant that Silva was ineligible to play for Leicester until January 2018. Because of the lack of match time, Puel has admitted that Silva may have to wait even longer to get his debut.

"It’s another problem," said Puel (via Leicester Mercury). Without any game time for six months, Silva may need more time to prepare himself for the Leicester starting eleven.

"Of course, we will be happy when he comes back in. For six months, he cannot play in games, so it is difficult. We will see his level and if he can help us quick or not."

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Silva was part of the Portugal team which won the European Championships in 2016. He was selected to start in the final where his country beat France in extra time.

Meanwhile, Leicester have witnessed a resurgence since the appointment of manager Puel. The Foxes are unbeaten in their last three league games and are back in the top half of the Premier League table.

Adrien Silva could play his first game for Leicester on the 1st of January against Huddersfield Town. But it seems the midfielder could be made to wait longer as he is eased into the first team picture at the club.