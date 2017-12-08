Arsene Wenger Praises 'Stylish' Arsenal Performance as Gunners Top Europa League Group With BATE Win

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Arsene Wenger celebrated his 700th win as Arsenal manager in style with a 6-0 thumping of BATE Borisov. The result confirmed that the Gunners finished top of their Europa League group with four wins out of six. 

Speaking to arsenal.com following the game Wenger said: "I believe that it was done in a stylish way and in a technically-high quality game from our side." 

"You can say the opponent was not at the level of the Premier League, and I would agree with you, but you can only do your job and that’s what we did." 

Arsenal's first goal came from an unlikely source as Mathieu Debuchy scored only his second goal for the club, his first came in December 2014. 

His manager said: "He has had setbacks many times but now he’s fit and ready to play and you could see that from all the players who played tonight." 

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The Frenchman also noted the progress of Jack Wilshere, who like Debuchy, ended a long scoring drought for the Gunners. 

"Jack’s moving forward. You could see tonight that he is moving forward and ready to play now." 

"I would say for 70 minutes he was dominant in midfield on the creative side and that is very good news for us." 

Wilshere will be hoping to force his way into the Gunners side for the two upcoming Premier League matches as Arsenal travel to Southampton on Sunday before a midweek London derby against West Ham.

