Chris Hughton Accepts Jurgen Klopp Apology After Touchline Spat During Brighton Loss to Liverpool

Chris Hughton has revealed that he has accepted Jurgen Klopp's apology after the pair appeared to clash in the immediate aftermath of Brighton's defeat to Liverpool.

The Seagulls boss was left unhappy with his counterpart's reaction to the post-match handshake at the final whistle following the 5-1 drubbing at the Reds' hands last weekend.

In quotes published by the Daily Mail, however, Hughton explained how Klopp had sought him out later on that night to try and offer an explanation behind his apparent snub.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Hughton was left angry after Klopp appeared to forego shaking his hand after a stunning contest at the Amex stadium but now considers the incident as water under the bridge.

He said: "Credit to Jurgen, he came looking for me afterwards, I was doing the press at the time. I've heard his comments and I very much believe his comments.

"Sometimes it's an emotional game and even from myself when you've been at the bad end of a 5-1 defeat you're obviously not too happy and you can be angry yourself, and possibly my reaction is a little bit different if our result is a little bit better.

Jurgen #Klopp has apologised to Chris #Hughton for what he has called a 'misunderstanding' after #LFC's thumping win at Brighton. (Mirror) pic.twitter.com/ArFRfAaADR — Phil Coutinho (@LfcNo10) December 5, 2017

"It is an emotional game, occasionally some of these things happen. I do believe what he said that it wasn't something he'd done intentionally. Certainly what you don't want to do is take the emotions out of the game."

Klopp insisted after the clash that he had merely tried to hug Sadio Mane as the forward left the pitch, and had not in fact declined to shake Hughton's hand - a misunderstanding that the Brighton gaffer was happy to accept.

He later told other reporters: "No, (he hasn't contacted me since), but he did come to see the goalkeeping coach and, more importantly, I heard what Jurgen had to say in his press conference (ahead of the Champions League match against Spartak Moscow).

"He didn't have to say that, so I very much appreciate his words. He was very honest about what he said and that shows respect both ways."