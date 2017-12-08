Cristiano Ronaldo Gave a Brilliant Answer to Who He Thought Was the Best Ever Player Back in 2007

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed yet another incredible year of his career by winning his fifth Ballon d'Or. Ronaldo had now equalled Lionel Messi's record tally as the pair have dominated the award for the last ten years. 

The Portugal and Real Madrid forward's 2017 credentials also include the Champions League title, a La Liga title and FIFA's The Best Award, which he also pipped rival Messi to in October. 

Ronaldo won his first Ballon d'Or while still playing at Manchester United in 2008. After a spell in which Messi dominated the awards, Ronaldo has won the prize four times in the last five years. But even before all of this individual success, Ronaldo knew that he was the best.

A video has reemerged of a young Ronaldo back in 2007 where Tubes from SoccerAM asks a Manchester United trio of Ronaldo, Anderson, and Rio Ferdinand, who is the greatest player of all time?

The three United players give their picks. Ferdinand: "Diego Maradona." Anderson: "Maradona." Ronaldo? "Me." The Portuguese forward was just 22 at the time, but still confident that he was capable of becoming the greatest player ever. 

In 2007, Ronaldo had finished runner-up in that year's Ballon d'Or competition. He was beaten to his first award by Brazilian midfielder Kaka. But it would only be a year later that Ronaldo would begin his dominance of the awards. 

While people may have laughed about his answer ten years ago, there is now no question that Ronaldo certainly is a contender for the greatest player of all-time. While now 32-years-old, there is also no doubt that Ronaldo has much more win in his career. 

