Crystal Palace Right-Back Doubtful for Game Against Bournemouth With Groin Injury

Crystal Palace right-back Joel Ward is unlikely to feature against Bournemouth after picking up a groin injury.

The BBC has reported that Ward is a doubt, his potential absence dealing a significant blow to Roy Hodgson after Ward's recent upturn in form. Many fans had questioned Ward's ability to play in the Premier League but, since Hodgson's arrival, Ward has impressed.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The 28-year-old has been in such good form that he is keeping on-loan Manchester United full-back Timothy Fosu-Mensah out of the side. However, Ward's injury could result in the 19-year-old being restored to the first team.

In other injury news, the 70-year-old manager has been boosted by Wayne Hennessey's return to training, after the Welshman injured his back in the warm up against West Bromwich Albion.

Speaking ahead of the clash against Bournemouth the former England manager has said that the London side's home form will be key to their Premier League survival.

🗣️ Opposition view

🤕 Team news

🏁 Officials

📊 Match stats

⚔️ Head to head

🎟️ Tickets

📺 Live coverage



https://t.co/GqwaeCwUow — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 8, 2017

"It's pretty obvious that at home every game gives us an opportunity for three points. We have created chances and have to believe in ourselves" Hodgson told the BBC.

"This is an opportunity, one we can't spurn. But, Bournemouth won't want to lose, just like any opponent."

The Eagles are unbeaten in their last four matches having drawn three and won one. This resurgence in form has seen Palace lifted off the foot of the table and the club now only sit in the bottom three on goal difference.