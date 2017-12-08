David de Gea Insists 'Confident' Manchester United Can Triumph in Crunch Derby

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has insisted that he and his teammates are confident going into the Manchester derby this weekend, saying they can end City's 13 match unbeaten run.

Should Pep Guardiola's side leave Old Trafford with all three points they will equal Arsenal's unbeaten record, but they go into the game having suffered their first defeat of the season in the Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk.

City currently sit top of the Premier League, eight points ahead of their rivals and showing no signs of slowing down in the domestic competition.

However, De Gea, who put in another world-class display against Arsenal last weekend, told Sky Sports that his side are going into derby full of confidence.

"It's a derby, we have confidence, we feel really strong and we want to win," the Spaniard told Thierry Henry.

"The team is in a good moment, we won two difficult away games so we have confidence and we know we play an important game. We really want to win."

After their 2-1 victory over CSKA Moscow in midweek, United extended their unbeaten home streak to 40 games, with Jose Mourinho putting his stamp on the Red Devils.

However, Mourinho's side will be without Paul Pogba who picked up a red card in the game at the Emirates.