David Moyes Handed Huge Fitness Boost Ahead of Chelsea Clash as Big-Money Summer Signing Returns

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

West Ham manager David Moyes has been handed a huge boost ahead of Saturday's District Line derby with Chelsea, with Javier Hernandez set to return from injury.

The former Man Utd striker has been sidelined with a hamstring injury picked up on international duty with Mexico over a month ago. However, according to the Evening Standard, Hernandez is set to return to the matchday squad this weekend.

Hernandez, a £16m signing from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, has scored four times for his new employers so far, but often found himself played out of position by former boss Slaven Bilic. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

His return will come as a welcome boost for supporters as the club look to end a winless run of seven matches, dating back to September.

The Hammers have slipped into the bottom three in recent weeks, and have struggled to find the back of the net this season. They have only netted 13 times in their opening 15 Premier League games, and have the worst defensive record in the league.

Hernandez's return to fitness will provide the Hammers with a more varied array of attacking options, after the West Ham manager was forced to field winger Michail Antonio as the lone striker in last weekend's defeat to Man City. 

Andy Carroll remains absent through injury, with Diafra Sakho the only other recognised striker available in the first-team squad.

