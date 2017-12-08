FanView: Why David Moyes Owes Nothing to Joe Hart and Must Bring Adrian Back Into West Ham's Side

By 90Min
December 08, 2017

Joe Hart has well and truly flopped at West Ham. 

The England stopper was lauded by fans for making the loan switch to Upton Park, with fans finally believing they had a solid 'keeper to build up from for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately for all parties involved, the loan move hasn't gone so well. 

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

In 14 appearances, the 30-year-old has kept only three clean sheets, conceding a monumental 30 goals leading to the Hammers lingering around the bottom and the inevitable sacking of Slaven Bilic. Hart started the first three of new boss David Moyes' games in charge, conceding seven goals in the process as the Hammers picked up just one point. 

His blunder against Everton, gifting Wayne Rooney the chance to score from the half way line thanks to a horrendous clearance, appeared to be the final straw for Moyes. 

The Scot started former number one Adrian in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City, and had it not been for the Spaniard, it could've been yet another embarrassing defeat for his side. Hart's arrival was a strange one as Adrian has played consistently well for the Hammers for the previous two seasons, so he must've been demoralised to see himself dropped to the subs bench because a bigger name had arrived. 

But after seemingly winning his place back, Moyes has no reason but to stick with the 30-year-old for their match against Chelsea. Hart has shown that he is prone to blunders and has been poor ever since his West Ham career started, so Adrian is fully deserving of his chance to win his place back for the rest of the season. 

Sitting in 19th place, the Hammers need to shore things up quickly to avoid really being dragged into a relegation dog fight, and although picking up points against Chelsea and Arsenal wouldn't have been on their list at the start of the season, they are in desperate need of a solid defensive performance to come away with at least a point. 

In order to do so, Adrian must start. There's no doubt about it and even with Joe Hart's World Cup hopes 'hanging in the balance', Moyes must think of the team and their best chance of picking up crucial points over any individual and their personal requirements. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters