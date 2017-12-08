FanView: Why David Moyes Owes Nothing to Joe Hart and Must Bring Adrian Back Into West Ham's Side

Joe Hart has well and truly flopped at West Ham.

The England stopper was lauded by fans for making the loan switch to Upton Park, with fans finally believing they had a solid 'keeper to build up from for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately for all parties involved, the loan move hasn't gone so well.

In 14 appearances, the 30-year-old has kept only three clean sheets, conceding a monumental 30 goals leading to the Hammers lingering around the bottom and the inevitable sacking of Slaven Bilic. Hart started the first three of new boss David Moyes' games in charge, conceding seven goals in the process as the Hammers picked up just one point.

His blunder against Everton, gifting Wayne Rooney the chance to score from the half way line thanks to a horrendous clearance, appeared to be the final straw for Moyes.

The Scot started former number one Adrian in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City, and had it not been for the Spaniard, it could've been yet another embarrassing defeat for his side. Hart's arrival was a strange one as Adrian has played consistently well for the Hammers for the previous two seasons, so he must've been demoralised to see himself dropped to the subs bench because a bigger name had arrived.

'West Ham can't afford to wait for Joe Hart to find his form'



Carlton Cole backs Adrian to be the Hammers' starting goalkeeper: https://t.co/B7jXK8p5ee#WHUFC pic.twitter.com/70m9ntBApI — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 8, 2017

But after seemingly winning his place back, Moyes has no reason but to stick with the 30-year-old for their match against Chelsea. Hart has shown that he is prone to blunders and has been poor ever since his West Ham career started, so Adrian is fully deserving of his chance to win his place back for the rest of the season.

Sitting in 19th place, the Hammers need to shore things up quickly to avoid really being dragged into a relegation dog fight, and although picking up points against Chelsea and Arsenal wouldn't have been on their list at the start of the season, they are in desperate need of a solid defensive performance to come away with at least a point.

In order to do so, Adrian must start. There's no doubt about it and even with Joe Hart's World Cup hopes 'hanging in the balance', Moyes must think of the team and their best chance of picking up crucial points over any individual and their personal requirements.